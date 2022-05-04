Susanna Reid Perfectly Lays Out How Boris Johnson Should Have Responded To Struggling Pensioner

Inexplicably, the prime minister attempted to make a virtue of her predicament by insisting – wrongly, as it turns out – that she could only do this because he had introduced the freedom pass for pensioners when he was mayor of London.

Discussing the reaction to the interview with co-host Richard Madeley on Wednesday’s show, Susanna said: “I think in those situations when you are challenged by an individual case – rather than claiming credit for the fact she can travel on the bus in order not to have to switch on her heating, lighting, even kettle or television at home – I think leaders should say, ‘That sounds desperate. I do not want to be in a country where someone like Elsie feels like she has to do that. Let me find out about that case, let me find out about Elsie, let me talk to her and we will see what help we can get her.’

“That seems, to me, the more human response to that sort of story,” she said.