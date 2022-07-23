Bruno Tonioli has spoken out about his decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing, admitting it was a “miracle” he lasted 18 years on the judging panel.

The 66-year-old Italian dancer and choreographer had been a judge since the BBC dance show launched in 2004.

In May he announced he was quitting the show for good to focus on his judging role on the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bruno spoke candidly about his decision to leave Strictly and focus on his working commitments in America.

Bruno Tonioli Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, ‘Listen, this is not going to work like it used to’,” he explained.

Bruno has held a spot on the Dancing With The Stars panel since its launch in 2005, resulting in frequent flying back and forth between the UK and the US while both shows were running.

“I just couldn’t do the flying any more,” he said.

“I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.”

He added: “I have no idea what it did to my health, don’t go there!”

Anton Du Beke was announced as Bruno’s replacement in May, following his success as a temporary replacement for him during the 2021 series as a result of Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Former Strictly pro Anton Du Beke has replaced Bruno on the judging panel. Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Bruno also faced difficulties while appearing on the show in 2020, after pandemic travel uncertainty meant he could appear only via video-link to give his verdict on the performances during the Sunday night results show.

To illustrate the toll the “insane” schedule took on him, Bruno reflected on a scary moment during a live Strictly show, saying: “There was a moment in the middle of a run when I blanked.

“I did not know where I was or what I was doing.

“It only lasted a second, then I saw the audience looking at me and it all came back to me.”

He went on to explain the added stress of maintaining his flamboyant character while on air: “I’m playing a character. My accent becomes stronger, the facial expressions and body movements become bigger.”

He added: “You have to pump yourself up and keep it up for two hours. That’s so hard when you have all the added stress of the travel.”

Despite the difficulties of balancing his judging commitments, Bruno was clear that above all else Strictly had been a life-changing, positive experience. He said: “Strictly changed my life, it was like being born again.

“I was a successful choreographer but this was like going back to the beginning as a performer. I loved it.”

Bruno also spoke warmly about his successor and, reflecting on Anton Du Beke’s judging role during 2021, said: “He did a very good job because he made it his own.”

When asked if he felt in any way jealous of Anton, Tonioli said: “You don’t think like that.