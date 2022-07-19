Strictly Come Dancing 2022 rumoured celebrities Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock/Anthony Harvey/David Fisher/BBC

We usually associate Strictly Come Dancing with cosy nights in as the temperature starts to drop and the dark nights start drawing in – so it might come as a bit of a jarring shock to hear the fun is about to get started in a matter of weeks.

Before we head into the ballroom, though, we have to hear which celebrities are taking part, with the BBC’s line-up announcements usually starting at the height of summer.

As Strictly heads into its 20th series, and its biggest ever professional cast having just been announced, we can expect bosses to be pulling out all the stops this time around, with rumours about the line-up already starting to pop up in the press.

Here’s a round-up of everyone who’s been named as a potential Strictly star so far this year…

Gino D’Acampo

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Earlier this year, The Sun reported that Strictly bosses had their eye on Gino D’Acampo due to his “universal appeal”.

The Italian chef is best known for his work in the This Morning kitchen, and won I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2009.

Kym Marsh

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Originally rising to fame as a member of Hear’Say, who were formed on the game-changing reality show Popstars, Kym Marsh went on to land a role in Coronation Street, where she played Michelle Connor for over a decade.

Now part of the presenting team on the BBC’s Morning Live, The Sun claimed in July that Kym had been a “target” for Strictly producers for the last few years, and they were “hopeful” that 2022 could be her year.

Mike Tindall

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

With Strictly’s 20th series falling in the same year as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s been heavily rumoured the BBC is “doing all they can” to put a royal twist on the show this year.

As well as supposed plans to host a live show at Buckingham Palace, The Sun claimed that Mike Tindall – who is married to Zara Phillips, the Queen’s granddaughter – is near the top of producers’ wishlists.

Lady Louise Windsor

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

As well as Mike Tindall, The Sun has named Lady Louise Windsor as a potential royal candidate for the Strictly ballroom this year.

Lady Louise turned 18 during the 2021 run of Strictly, so she’d be one of the youngest contestants to ever sign up for the show if she were to say yes.

Adam Thomas

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Back in May, The Sun named former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas as the “first star set to sign up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing”.

While he remained tight-lipped at the time, during a red carpet interview in July, he got a little tongue-tied when he inadvertently brought up the subject of Strictly, fuelling the fire he’s set to take part.

Emmerdale stars have traditionally done very well on Strictly, with Gemma Atkinson making it to the final (and landing a new relationship) in 2017, and Kelvin Fletcher taking home the Glitterball trophy two years later.

Steph McGovern

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

In June 2022, it was reported that the BBC was “keen” to bag the Steph’s Packed Lunch host for this year’s line-up.

Steph McGovern has made no secret of having turned down Strictly in the past, telling HuffPost UK: “If I do it, I want to totally commit to it and as things stand, it would be near on impossible. I would worry about my little girl and not seeing her for so long.

“It’s interesting because the very first time I was asked to do it was probably when I should have done it, but then I had a baby. I’ll always say never say never but I’d just want to give it my all if I ever do it.”

When asked about it on her show after the rumours surfaced, she insisted: “Never say never.”

Tom Daley

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Following his success in the Olympics last year, The Sun claimed that Tom Daley was at the centre of a tug-of-war between the BBC and ITV, who reportedly wanted to sign him up for Strictly and I’m A Celebrity, respectively.

A year earlier, it was rumoured that Tom could be part of Strictly’s first ever partnership made up of two men, though this pairing ended up being former Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Richie Anderson

BBC

Currently most famous for being Zoe Ball’s right-hand man on her Radio 2 show, rumours have suggested that Richie could be stepping out on his own to form Strictly’s third ever same-sex pairing following a report in The Sun.

The tabloid cited a source who claimed that Strictly is keen for some “less well-known stars to be in the mix” as they like “celebrity contestants to go on a journey from underdog to top dog”.

Helen Skelton

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It’s now been 10 years since Helen Skelton took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, finishing in a respectable second place.

A decade on, it’s been reported by The Sun that bosses want to sign her up full-time. Her previous appearance on Strictly may well put her in good stead, as past finalists Simon Webbe, Susanna Reid and Maisie Smith, not to mention champion Harry Judd, all appeared in one-off specials before signing up for the main show.

Tony Adams

Simone Padovani/Awakening via Getty Images

The former England captain allegedly entered “advanced talks” to sign up for Strictly earlier this year, according to The Sun.

Nicknamed “Donkey”, Tony spent almost 20 years as a centre back for Arsenal, before going into football management.

Bruce Grobbelaar

Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

The former Liverpool goalie was reported by The Sun to be playing hardball when it came to signing up for Strictly.

As it turns out, the talks fell flat, with the sports fanatic supposedly not wanting to sign up for a show that would mean he’d have to work on match days.

Andrew Garfield

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

We usually balk at seeing A-listers’ names in reports about signing up for Strictly – and while this rumour is still pretty unlikely, at least it came direct from the horse’s mouth.

In the lead-up to this year’s Oscars, where Andrew Garfield was nominated for his role in the musical Tick Tick Boom, Andrew admitted that appearing on Strictly was “on the bucket list”.

“If I win the Oscar I’ll come back and do it,” he claimed.

Sadly, Andrew ended up losing out on the award to Will Smith – who would be an even more unexpected signing for Strictly. Still, it is their 20th season, and if ever Strictly were to pull it out of the bag with a Hollywood star, it’d be this year.