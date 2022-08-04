Will Mellor has been unveiled as the first celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Best known for his roles in Two Pints Of Lager and, more recently, Coronation Street, the actor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.