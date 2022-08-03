Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Unveil Exciting Plans For This Year's Launch Show

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have revealed there’s not long to wait until this year’s launch show.

The upcoming series marks Strictly’s landmark 20th run, with producers having now shared some of what’s in store for the season opener.

A post on the BBC’s website revealed the episode would film on Wednesday 7 September, with several outlets indicating this meant it would then air on Saturday 10 September.

“Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!” the BBC said.

“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.

“Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.”

According to Metro, the launch show will also feature a routine from Strictly’s resident group of professional dancers celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

The Strictly pros performing together earlier this year Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Every year, before Strictly’s live shows begin, the pre-recorded launch allows viewers to get to know the celebrity contestants, and also discover which of the professional team they’ve been partnered with.

It was recently revealed that four new pros had been welcomed into the fold for this year’s series, making it the largest group of dancers Strictly has ever had, with 20 in total.