The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have been building excitement for the new series after officially returning to work.

The pro dancers are now back in rehearsals ahead of the BBC ballroom show’s return to our screens in the autumn, and have been giving us a peek inside the training room.

They have been sharing group snaps on their Instagram Stories as they get to work on choreographing an array of group dances for Strictly’s landmark 20th series.

Strictly Come Dancing's pro dancers are back rehearsing for the show Instagram

This year boasts the show’s biggest-ever crop of pros following the arrival of four new dancers to replace Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas have all joined the line-up.

The last two years have seen all the professionals isolate in a hotel together to rehearse and pre-record all the group dances over the period of a few weeks, in a bid to keep the production Covid secure.

They have been sharing a peek of their days in training on Instagram Instagram

However, this year it seems bosses have returned to more normal procedures, as the dancers have been documenting their journeys to and from rehearsals, and their daily lives in between.

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Other Covid restrictions that have been in place on Strictly over the last two series look set to be relaxed this year.

There have been reports a full studio audience is set to return, with host Claudia Winkleman later saying during an appearance on The One Show: “Hopefully, we’re really hoping that we’re allowed an audience.”

It has also been reported bosses are planning to return to Blackpool for the first time since 2019 for the show’s special episode from the Tower Ballroom.