Oti Mabuse Reflects On Her Least Favourite Strictly Partnership: 'We Just Didn't Understand Each Other'

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse has reflected on her least favourite Strictly Come Dancing partnership, admitting she and one contestant “didn’t understand each other” during her time together.

The star appeared as a professional dancer on the BBC ballroom competition for seven series prior to announcing her exit earlier this year.

During her stint, Oti won the show twice with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and comic Bill Bailey, with whom she build close partnerships.

However, in a forthcoming appearance on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, Oti was reportedly asked which of her partners she liked least.

According to The Sun, she said: “OK, they weren’t worst, and I didn’t dislike them.

“We just didn’t understand each other and we didn’t last long. It was my first celebrity. I’ll say Anthony Ogogo.”

Oti with her first Strictly partner Anthony Ogogo BBC

Oti, who was paired with the boxer on the 2015 series, continued: “We just didn’t know each other really well. He came in with an injury, so it was really, really hard for him. That’s it. Yeah, first voted out.”

During his time on Strictly, Anthony denied tabloid claims that he and Oti hadn’t hit it off, insisting they “couldn’t have more fun together”.

Since finishing up on Strictly in December, Oti has been seen on the judging panel Dancing On Ice, and has also turned her hand to presenting.

After guest hosting roles on Morning Live and Steph’s Packed Lunch, she also helmed recent ITV dating show Romeo & Duet.

In an interview with You magazine, Oti explained she’d wanted to leave Strictly at “the peak” and while she was still happy on the show.

She said: “When I came to Britain I said to myself, ’My dream is to win Strictly.′ And I have, and it was such an amazing seven years, but I’ve done what I needed to do.

“I feel so emotional. I lived my best life on that show and it gave me the career I have now, but you need to know when it’s the right time to get off that wave and try new things.”