Strictly Come Dancing Pros Nadiya Bychkova And Kai Widdrington Share Rare Couples Snap

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington BBC/PA

On Sunday night, Kai shared a photo of himself and Nadiya posing together in The O2’s VIP Lounge, where they enjoyed a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert.

Nadiya and Kai posed together during a night out at The O2 Instagram/Nadiya Bychkova

However, a regular date night this was not.

Tagging along for the evening was their Strictly colleague (and Kai’s flatmate) Giovanni Pernice, who was also seen in footage Kai posted from the night on his Instagram story.

Giovanni Pernice joined Kai and Nadiya at the show Kai Widdrington/Instagram

Kai joined Strictly as a professional daner last year, where he was partnered with TV presenter AJ Odudu.

He and AJ were at the centre of romance speculation throughout their time on the show, though when the tour started at the beginning of this year, Kai was reported to have begun a relationship with Nadiya.

In April, Nadiya told the newspaper that she and Kai had been “seeing each other properly for a couple of months now”.

“We’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day,” she added later in the interview. “He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

Both Nadiya and Kai will be part of Strictly’s professional line-up when it returns for its landmark 20th series in the autumn.