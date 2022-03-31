A selection of the returning Strictly Come Dancing professional team BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the full line-up of professionals who’ll be returning for this year’s series.

The show has now confirmed that the rest of last year’s team will all be back, including finalists Giovanni Pernice and Johannes Radebe.

Also returning will be Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal, who joined the show in 2021 but did not receive professional partners during the series.

The show’s executive producer Sarah James said: “We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022.

“The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us. They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

Strictly's professional dancers performing on the show's tour earlier this year Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

It’s also worth noting that Anton Du Beke is not on the list of professionals, after making a jump to the judging panel last year.

Anton is currently at the centre of speculation about whether Bruno Tonioli will reclaim his old seat at the judges’ desk in 2022, or if both stars will be offering their critiques this year.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas recently teased that there may also be some new additions to be announced later down the line, following the departures of Oti and Aljaž.

“There are a few people coming in now who are absolutely off the chart,” she told The Mirror. “Trust me, it will be amazing.

“I won’t say any names as they are all in the running. There are a few home grown talents, as they are trained and they represent this country. It would be nice to see.”