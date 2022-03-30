Aljaž at the Strictly press launch in 2019 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaž Škorjanec has dismissed claims that he behaved in an “aggressive manner” behind the scenes of the show’s most recent series.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Aljaž would be stepping down from Strictly after nine years with the show.

A day later, The Sun published a story quoting a source who claimed the Slovenian performer had “verbally lashed out at various staff members behind the scenes” in an “unnecessarily aggressive manner”.

However, Aljaž has insisted these reports are untrue.

A spokesperson for the dancer told HuffPost UK: “Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is untrue to say he acted in an aggressive manner at any time.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted the BBC for additional comment.

Aljaž pictured backstage on the most recent Strictly tour Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Aljaž and his future wife Janette Manrara joined Strictly in 2013, where he was partnered with Abbey Clancy, who went on to win the whole show.

In the years since, Aljaž has performed with Alison Hammond, Gemma Atkinson, Kate Silverton, Clara Amfo and Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, who was his partner on what would ultimately be his final season of Strictly.

Announcing his exit earlier this week, the 32-year-old said: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last nine years.”

Paying tribute to Aljaž, Strictly executive producer Sarah James said the team was “so sad to be saying goodbye” to him.

“Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country. During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold.

“He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dance floor, and we wish him only the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

After nine fabulous years on the show we are so sad to see Aljaž Škorjanec leave #Strictly. Thank you partner for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ouaWXiaak5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 28, 2022

Aljaž’s wife Janette stepped down as a Strictly pro in 2021, having made it to the final with pop singer HRVY a year earlier.