Strictly's Anton Du Beke Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has said it would be “brilliant” if the show headed to Buckingham Palace for an episode, as reports have claimed.

Over the weekend, The Sun claimed the BBC has been invited by the royal family to air a live show from the palace later this year.

Reports suggest either the semi or quarter-final of the series could be broadcast from the residence’s ballroom.

Addressing the claims during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Anton said: ”[The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall] have been great fans of the show over the years.

“I would love to say yes. I don’t know about the show, I hope so. I would like to go and have a dance with someone.”

Anton has previously danced in the palace’s ballroom, which was completed in 1855 during the reign of Queen Victoria and features a musicians’ gallery and an organ.

He said: “They have a beautiful ballroom. I have had the great pleasure of dancing in it.

“If it was a true story, it would be brilliant. It would work amazingly. Just imagine the audience members!”

Would you like to see a live episode of Strictly Come Dancing from the Palace? 👑💃 pic.twitter.com/OcV3Qcz7tT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 13, 2022

Anton also quipped that he had “heard through the grapevine” that he is Charles and Camilla’s favourite dancer on the show.

In 2017, Camilla featured during the Strictly Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood and former professional dancer Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace.

She also made a surprise appearance during the 2020 final, thanking the cast and crew for their work during the pandemic.

Camilla danced with Brendan Cole during a 2017 Strictly Christmas special VT WPA Pool via Getty Images

Anton was recently confirmed as a permanent judge on Strictly after standing in for Bruno Tonioli last year, after he was unable to appear due to US travel restrictions.