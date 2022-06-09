Karen Hauer Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Karen and Jordan tied the knot on Tuesday in an intimate “fairytale” ceremony attended by many of her fellow Strictly co-stars, including Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about their big day, the Venezuelan-American dancer said: “It feels like a fairytale day. It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

“I haven’t seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them.”

The couple held their wedding at Chewton Glen in Hampshire.

Karen went public with her relationship with the Australian fitness expert in the summer of 2021.

She was previously married to fellow performer and her former dance partner Matthew Hauer, as well as Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton.

Following her split from Kevin in 2018, Karen began dating opera singer David Webb, though they went their separate ways in 2020.

Karen is now Strictly’s longest-serving female professional, after joining the show in 2012.

In that time, she’s been partnered with celebrities including Westlife singer Nicky Byrne, reality stars Mark Wright and Jamie Laing, comedian Chris Ramsey and The Crown actor Greg Wise.

She was also paired with pop star Will Young, who stepped down from the show in 2016 as the BBC series was taking its toll on his mental health.