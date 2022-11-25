The Britain's Got Talent judges pictured arriving at this year's auditions Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

As David Walliams’ future on the Britain’s Got Talent panel looks uncertain, his fellow judges have already been voicing their thoughts on the matter.

On Friday, it was reported that David’s return to the judging panel was “very much up in the air” after he recently issued an apology for making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about participants auditioning for the show in January 2020.

“The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course,” an ITV spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

David Walliams Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Simon Cowell dodged a question about David during an interview with the Daily Star.

Asked for his thoughts about David’s conduct, the TV mogul responded: “Can we not go there? If you don’t mind.”

When probed on whether we should expect to see the former Little Britain comic on next year’s series, he added cryptically: “Ask me in a few weeks.”

Simon Cowell Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden has made it clear she’s keen to see David back on the judging panel.

She told Good Morning Britain: “I would like to see the judging panel look like it did before. I think we’re a great team, we’re a family.”

Amanda then insisted: “Of course I’m ‘Team David’.”

Amanda Holden Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Earlier this month, David publicly apologised after he was recorded reportedly making “direspectful” comments about participants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the comedian allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

According to the newspaper, he then continued: “It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

The BGT judging panel Guy Levy/ITV via PA Media

David subsequently said in a statement: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

David has been part of the BGT panel since 2012 and has been named Best Judge at the National Television Awards three times during his stint.