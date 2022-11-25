David Walliams’ Future On Britain’s Got Talent 'Up In The Air’ After 'Disrespectful Comments'

An ITV spokesperson said that no final decision had been made around the 2023 judging line-up after The Sun reported that the comedian will be leaving the show after 10 years.

“The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show.

“No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

David Walliams ITVITV/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the Little Britain star apologised after he was recorded reportedly making derogatory remarks and sexually explicit comments about participants auditioning for the show at the London Palladium in January 2020.

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the comedian allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

According to the newspaper, he then continued: “It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell DymondDymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

After the comments were made public, David issued a statement, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

His comments were picked up by microphones used to capture discussions between the other judges, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

In a statement, Thames TV said: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

PA reports that as auditions in front of the judging panel are not due to begin for another two months, no one is currently contracted for the show.

David has been part of the BGT panel since 2012 and has been named Best Judge at the National Television Awards three times during his stint.

