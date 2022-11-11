(L-R) Piers Morgan and David Walliams Getty

Piers labelled the comic and author “one of the nastiest frauds in TV” after The Guardian shared a leaked transcript of David allegedly branding one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

According to the newspaper, he then continued: “It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a boner, but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

The alleged comments were made while filming auditions in January 2020 at the London Palladium, and were apparently picked up by microphones used to record the judges in between auditions.

Piers claimed the allegations were the “tip of the iceberg” in a tweet posted on Thursday.

Tip of the iceberg.. Walliams is one of the nastiest frauds in TV. https://t.co/ehiyryLcHU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2022

In a statement issued to The Guardian, David said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Piers, who was a judge on the Britain’s Got Talent panel from 2007 to 2010, has never been shy in sharing his feelings about the former Little Britain star.

Posting on Twitter in May, Piers shared his thoughts on this year’s series of BGT, tweeting: “Love the judging panel on @BGT – apart from David Walliams.

“All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.”

In 2021, Piers called out David for ‘liking’ derogatory tweets about him.

“Always fascinating to see high-profile people that I know quite well ‘liking’ nasty tweets about me … presumably thinking they can do it on the sly and I won’t notice,” Piers tweeted. “I always notice, and file away for a rainy day.”

David Walliams pictured during the 2019 series of Britain's Got Talent Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock

And in October 2020, Piers revealed head turned down the offer to return to the BGT panel after Simon Cowell broke his back because he refused to work with David, who he described as a “treacherous piece of work”.

“I do have conversations with BGT every now and again, particularly after Simon had his injury,” PIers revealed.

“But I couldn’t work with Walliams. I think he is a duplicitous, treacherous, piece of work.

“He is one of those people who says one thing to your face and then sticks it to you behind your back.

“If he was sitting there I wouldn’t be interested. But if he wasn’t sitting there, who knows?”