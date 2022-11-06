Piers Morgan Fires Back As I'm A Celebrity's Chris Moyles Describes Him As 'Nightmare Campmate'

Piers Morgan has hit back at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Chris Moyles, after he said the divisive broadcaster was the person he’d least like to find in the jungle.
The former Radio 1 breakfast host is one of 10 celebrities who’ll be setting up camp in the jungle during Sunday night’s launch show, with two more famous faces (including, in case you hadn’t heard, the former health secretary) set to join them later in the series.
Before meeting his co-stars, Chris was asked if there were any celebrities he would consider “nightmare campmates”, and after having to “think about that”, he named the former Good Morning Britain anchor.
He elaborated: “Just anybody who is too – and I know a lot of people will find this ironic – but just anybody who is too mouthy and a bit too gobby.”
Responding to Chris’ comments on Twitter on Saturday night, Piers shared a string of laughing emojis, adding simply: “Irony just cremated.”
All we can say is, wait until Chris finds out who he’ll be sharing a camp with when those late arrivals come in later in the run…
Joining Chris on the new series of I’m A Celebrity will be stars including 80s hitmaker Boy George, Loose Women panellist Charlene White, Love Island finalist Olivia Attwood and Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver.
Two more will come in at a later stage, with comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh thought to be joining sitting MP Matt Hancock, whose involvement in the show led to his suspension from the Conservative party.
I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday night at 9pm on ITV.