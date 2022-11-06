Piers Morgan Fires Back As I'm A Celebrity's Chris Moyles Describes Him As 'Nightmare Campmate'

Piers Morgan on the set of his Talk TV show Ash Knotek/Piers Morgan Uncensored/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Before meeting his co-stars, Chris was asked if there were any celebrities he would consider “nightmare campmates”, and after having to “think about that”, he named the former Good Morning Britain anchor.

Chris Moyles ITV/Joel Anderson/Shutterstock

He elaborated: “Just anybody who is too – and I know a lot of people will find this ironic – but just anybody who is too mouthy and a bit too gobby.”

Responding to Chris’ comments on Twitter on Saturday night, Piers shared a string of laughing emojis, adding simply: “Irony just cremated.”

Advertisement

All we can say is, wait until Chris finds out who he’ll be sharing a camp with when those late arrivals come in later in the run…

Two more will come in at a later stage, with comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh thought to be joining sitting MP Matt Hancock, whose involvement in the show led to his suspension from the Conservative party.