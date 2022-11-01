Returning to Australia after two-years away because of the pandemic, the brand new cast of celebs are ready to battle it out and spend up to three weeks in the jungle - with a whole host of surprises waiting for them.

The famous faces who have already arrived Down Under include pop-stars, soap actors, TV presenters, a Lioness and even a royal.

Advertisement

Ant and Dec will return as co-hosts when the new series kicks off this Sunday on 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Voting is now open via the official app for you to vote for who viewers want to be this year’s Jungle VIPs.

Those chosen as ‘Very Isolated People’ will then spend their first night stranded on an island and will face the first trial of the series.

Take a look at the full line-up below…

Boy George, Culture Club icon

Boy George ITV

Advertisement

“My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone.

“I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.”

Sue Cleaver, Coronation Street star

Sue Cleaver ITV

“I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about.

“I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life.

“Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

Advertisement

Owen Warner, Hollyoaks actor

Owen Warner ITV

“Hopefully I won’t get wound up by everyone.

“If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food.”

Scarlette Douglas, TV presenter and property expert

Scarlette Douglas ITV

She said: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it.”

Mike Tindall MBE, ex-England rugby player

Mike Tindall MBE ITV

Advertisement

“I am fully aware that anyone who has ever played rugby will go, ‘Yeah let’s stitch him up’

“All my friendship group has that sort of humour and I know they will definitely want to vote for me! I am prepared to do quite a lot of challenges.”

Charlene White, TV presenter and journalist

Charlene White ITV

“I was fine until they mentioned big spiders can crawl all over me when I am asleep, which has freaked me out! I can’t stop thinking about it.

“I love music, dancing and clubbing and I want to show I am just a regular girl from south London who reads the news.”

Chris Moyles, radio presenter

Chris Moyles ITV

Advertisement

“Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm believer you shouldn’t scare yourself. I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too.

“I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going. I have ever jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up.

“Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Jill Scott MBE, England Lioness

Jill Scott MBE ITV

“I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Advertisement

“That is literally like being buried alive.

“I will help people if they are having a bad day. Everyone has got a story to tell and I love being part of a team. Hopefully we can create a good camp.”

Babatunde Aléshé, comedian

Babatunde Aléshé ITV

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure.

“I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it.”

Olivia Attwood, former Love Islander

Olivia Attwood ITV

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.

Advertisement

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks. It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”