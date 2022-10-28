Ant and Dec ITV/Ant and Dec

The video clip, posted on the pair’s social pages, sees the presenters discovering which stars will be heading into the Australian jungle next month.

The Geordie duo, who have hosted the ITV reality show since 2004, exude a mixture of shock, excitement and approval as they find out the campmates’ identities – although these details are kept secret from fans.

Dec said of one celebrity: “She’s fun and feisty,” adding about another: “She would hate every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, Ant said: “We knew we’d get you on there one of these days,” with Dec adding: “We saw him and he never let on. Sneaky boy.”

Speaking of another male celebrity, Ant added: “Now I can’t believe we’ve got him. You don’t know what you’ve let yourself in for my friend.”

A number of celebrities have already touched down in Australia, with sightings of them at Brisbane Airport.

The first to arrive on Tuesday were former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood arrived at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday James Gourley/Shutterstock

Loose Women anchor Charlene White and the Lionesses’ Jill Scott were spotted on Thursday, while comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe arrived on Friday.

Charlene White and Jill Scott arrived in Australia on Thursday James Gourley/Shutterstock

Among those also rumoured to be taking part in the series are singer Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, comedian Seann Walsh and property presenter Scarlette Douglas.

This year’s celebrities will live together in the Australian outback, after the show relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the last two series due to Covid travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, ITV has officially announced I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday 6 November, which is earlier than previous years as bosses are avoiding the show clashing with World Cup, which kicks off at the end of next month.