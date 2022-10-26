I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has officially confirmed the start date of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – and there’s really not long to wait.

Fans of the jungle-based reality show will be delighted to hear the new series is set to launch on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

The show is beginning earlier this year as to avoid a clash with the World Cup, which kicks off at the end of next month.

The upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, which will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec, will also return to its home in the Australian outback after two years.

The last two series were hosted at Gwyrch Castle in Wales due to Covid and international travel restrictions.

Ahead of the new season, celebrities have already begun arriving in Australia to prepare.

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood arrived at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday James Gourley/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were also photographed arriving at the airport.

Other celebrities are excepted to touch down in Australia over the coming days.

Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner at Brisbane Airport James Gourley/Shutterstock