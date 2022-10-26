ITV has officially confirmed the start date of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – and there’s really not long to wait.
Fans of the jungle-based reality show will be delighted to hear the new series is set to launch on Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.
The show is beginning earlier this year as to avoid a clash with the World Cup, which kicks off at the end of next month.
The upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, which will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec, will also return to its home in the Australian outback after two years.
The last two series were hosted at Gwyrch Castle in Wales due to Covid and international travel restrictions.
Ahead of the new season, celebrities have already begun arriving in Australia to prepare.
Former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles and Love Island star Olivia Attwood touched down in Brisbane on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were also photographed arriving at the airport.
Other celebrities are excepted to touch down in Australia over the coming days.
Among those also rumoured to be taking part in the series are singer Boy George, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women anchor Charlene White, comedian Seann Walsh, comic Babatunde Aleshe and property presenter Scarlette Douglas.
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV on Sunday 6 November at 9pm.