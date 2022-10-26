Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner at Brisbane Airport James Gourley/Shutterstock

Sue, who is best known as Corrie’s Eileen Grimshaw, was seen walking through Brisbane Airport on Wednesday.

She was soon followed by Owen, who is known to Hollyoaks fans for his role as Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap.

The pair look set to be joined by former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles and Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who both landed in Australia on Tuesday.

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood arrived at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday James Gourley/Shutterstock

Other celebrities are excepted to touch down in Australia over the coming days, ahead of the new series kicking off next month.

On Wednesday, ITV officially announced it would begin on Sunday 6 November, which is earlier than previous years as bosses are avoiding the show clashing with World Cup, which kicks off at the end of November.

This year’s celebrities will live together in the Australian outback, after the show relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales for the last two series.

Earlier this autumn, presenters Ant and Dec also jetted off to South Africa to film a special all stars run of I’m A Celebrity featuring famous campmates from previous series, which is due to air earlier next year.