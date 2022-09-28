Ever since ITV confirmed that an All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! was in the works, featuring a line-up of contestants from previous series, fans have been speculating about exactly which former campmates could be taking part.

Unlike the regular series, this one-off run has been pre-recorded in South Africa ahead of time, and will eventually be broadcast in 2023.

The Sun claims to have unearthed the celebrity line-up in full, and while ITV is currently remaining tight-lipped about the rumours, here’s the full rundown on who has been tipped to be returning:

Advertisement

Cameron Laird/Shutterstock

Phil Tufnell is one of the OG Kings Of The Jungle, after winning the second ever series of I’m A Celebrity back in 2003.

Originally known for his cricket career, Tuffers’ additional TV appearances include A Question Of Sport and Strictly Come Dancing.

Brian Cassey/Shutterstock

Advertisement

The former butler to Princess Diana competed on the fourth series of I’m A Celebrity, in 2004, finishing in second place behind Joe Pasquale.

Undoubtedly his most famous jungle moment was his rather animated reaction to the Hell Holes Bushtucker Trial, which is still being memed almost 20 years later. More recently, he also competed in the Australian version of the show alongside fellow UK competitor Vicky Pattinson.

Shutterstock

Another star whose Bushtucker Trial reactions were the stuff of I’m A Celebrity legend, Dean Gaffney eventually finished in fifth place back in 2006.

Dean is best known for playing Robbie Jackson in EastEnders between 1993 and 2003, with the soap star returning to Albert Square recently, before leaving in 2019.

Advertisement

Shutterstock

Also rumoured to be joining Dean in the jungle is his former campmate Myleene Klass, who was 2006′s runner-up behind Busted singer Matt Willis.

Originally known for her stint in Hear’Say and classical music ventures when she entered I’m A Celebrity, Myleene has gone on to launch an additional career as a presenter and TV personality.

Brian Cassey/Shutterstock

Get ready for drama with the return of the original supermodel, who was never backwards about coming forwards during her stint in the jungle.

Advertisement

While it didn’t exactly appear as though Janice enjoyed her time in I’m A Celebrity, she later returned for the short-lived US version of the show two years later, as well as making a memorable appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

Brian Cassey/Shutterstock

Hoping for a double crowning is Joe Swash, who previously triumphed during I’m A Celebrity’s 2008 run.

The former EastEnders star went on to win Dancing On Ice two years ago, and is now married to fellow champ Stacey Solomon.

Shutterstock

Advertisement

Shaun was a fan favourite during I’m A Celebrity’s 2010 series, eventually finishing in second place behind Stacey Solomon, with whom he’d struck up something of an unlikely friendship.

Before signing up for the reality show, Shaun was best known as lead singer of the Madchester outfit Happy Mondays.

Shutterstock

One of the celebs we’re most surprised to see on this rumoured line-up is Gillian McKeith, who made no secret of the fact she hated life in the jungle, famously fainting before one Bushtucker Trial that she was then unable to take part in.

Gillian was previously known for her work on the nutrition show You Are What You Eat, more recently courting controversy for her views on vaccines and lockdown measures during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Shutterstock

At the other end of the spectrum to Gillian is Fatima Whitbread, whose upbeat nature and can-do spirit served her well back in 2011.

The former Sports Personality Of The Year recipient was a Javelin-thrower in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, where she won the Bronze and Silver medals for Team GB, respectively.

Shutterstock

The former Coronation Street star competed on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, finishing in seventh place, but still managing to be one of the show’s most memorable campmates ever.

Advertisement

As well as playing Rosie Webster, Helen has appeared on small-scale reality shows like Celebrity Super Spa, CelebAbility and Celebrity Wedding Planners, and has remained in the headlines thanks to her relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair.

Nigel Wright/ITV/Shutterstock

Originally known as a member of the dance troupe Diversity, Jordan placed ninth on I’m A Celebrity back in 2016.

Since leaving the jungle, he’s co-hosted the BBC reality show The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon, and now fronts the Kiss breakfast show with teammate Perri Kiely.

Nigel Wright/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Another of 2016′s campmates returning for I’m A Celebrity’s All Stars run is Carol Vorderman.

Of course, the veteran presenter is still best known for her work on Countdown, but has also hosted everything from Loose Women and Lorraine to the Pride Of Britain Awards.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

The third and final I’m A Celebrity champion thought to be returning for this one-off series is former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo, better known as just “Toff”.

The former Made In Chelsea star’s career received a huge boost after her win, and she’s since gone on to present segments for This Morning, voice a character in the film The Grinch and even put her name to several books for the publisher Mills & Boon.

Amir Khan James Gourley/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Amir was reported to be I’m A Celebrity’s highest-paid entrant ever, and found himself at the centre of controversy during his stint on the show in 2017 due to a strawberry-related incident.

In addition to his boxing career, which saw him winning an Olympic silver medal and numerous titles, he and his wife Faryal Makhdoom recently appeared in the BBC Three reality show Meet The Khans.

James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The most recent I’m A Celebrity star thought to be on the new series is Andy, best known for playing Kirk in Coronation Street.

While he may have been a late addition in 2019, Andy sailed through to the final, where it was a seriously close call between himself and eventual Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa.

Advertisement