I'm A Celebrity All Stars Series Teased After Reports Of 'Secret' Spin-Off

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to welcome back a whole host of its most famous campmates for a brand new spin-off series.

The Mirror first reported that ITV bosses were planning to pre-record a “secret” two-week series of the show in South Africa this summer for transmission at a later date.

The paper reported that the series was a “reserve plan” for this autumn, should the show not be able to return to its home in Australia, after the pandemic forced bosses to base the camp in Wales for the last two years.

The report added that if the usual series of I’m A Celebrity goes ahead in November, then its spin-off would air early next year instead.

HuffPost UK now understands that the stand alone series will be an all-stars spin-off featuring some of the most-loved campmates from previous years.

However, while contestants will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, the format will have a fresh twist with the contestants taking part in a series of internal votes and challenges to decide their fate.

The new show will still be hosted by Ant and Dec, with an insider saying that it will likely air in 2023 after I’m A Celebrity’s return to Australia in November.

For the last two years, the long-running celebrity reality show has been taking place at Gwyrch Castle in Wales rather than its usual home in the Australian outback due to international travel restrictions.

Last year, I’m A Celebrity bosses were forced to axe multiple episodes of the show after severe weather conditions in Wales led to the site being evacuated.

The show also hit a bump in the road when Richard Madeley had to leave the camp to see a medic, and was not allowed to return to the show due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

