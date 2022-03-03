I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be going back to its roots for this year’s series.

For the last two years, the long-running celebrity reality show has been taking place at Gwyrch Castle in Wales rather than its usual home in the Australian outback due to travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Thursday it was announced that ITV was planning for I’m A Celebrity to return to the jungle when the new series airs towards the end of 2022.

ITV’s director of content Rosemary Newell said (via The Mirror): “We expect I’m A Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate [an] audience [of] over 11 million.”

Ant and Dec pictured in Wales last year ITV/Shutterstock

Last year, I’m A Celebrity bosses were forced to axe multiple episodes of the show after severe weather conditions in Wales led to the site being evacuated.

The show also hit a bump in the road when Richard Madeley had to leave the camp to see a medic, and was not allowed to return to the show due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

Danny Miller celebrating his I'm A Celebrity victory Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have previously made no secret of their hopes to return to Australia for this year’s series.

During an appearance on The One Show last year, Ant said “the plan is the jungle, if all things [go to plan]”.

“Nothing against Wales!” Dec interjected, with his co-host then adding: “We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can.”

