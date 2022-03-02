Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Pokes Fun At Jesy Nelson Exit During Drag Race Guest Judge Stint

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall left RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers howling during her guest appearance on Tuesday night, with one comment in particular really capturing fans’ attention.

During the episode, Jade helped the five remaining queens record their vocals as part of a girl group challenge, before offering her critiques on the main stage.

Jade Thirlwall with Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Graham Norton BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

When she was introduced by RuPaul on the runway, the drag icon asked her: “How did recording with the queens compare to recording with Little Mix?”

“Oh it’s just the same really,” Jade joked. “I bossed everyone around and there’s an ugly rumour going around that one of the girls is leaving the group tonight.”

Jade's comment got a big reaction from the Drag Race judges BBC

The comment prompted a shocked reaction from both Ru and fellow judge Michelle Visage, with many Little Mix fans picking up on the reference to former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s much-publicised exit from the chart-topping group.

And suffice to say, they had a lot to say about it...

"and there's an ugly rumor going around that one of the girls is leaving the group"

JADE YOU DID NOT 💀💀pic.twitter.com/FTVvgmzgpQ — leigh anne (@5oehh) March 1, 2022

When @RuPaul asked Jade Thirlwall to compare her rec sesh w/ #DragRaceUk Queens to that of @LittleMix’s, she replied, “Oh, it was just the same really. I bossed everyone around. And there’s an ugly rumor going around that one of the girls is leaving the group tonight.”

😅😂🤣 — Bern  🎀 (@bern0511) March 1, 2022

When Jade said there’s rumours about a girl leaving the group 😲#DragRaceUK #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/kKigzKgQvq — NICK X (@wheresnicktoday) March 1, 2022

Miss jade not the girl leaving the group joke 😭 #DragRaceUK — 𝕽𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓.𝖘🤩 (@billy_jonees) March 1, 2022

Jade’s line about an ugly rumour about one of the girls leaving the group 🥴🥴🥴 #RuPaulsDragRaceUKvstheworld pic.twitter.com/WTjq69UIhk — Thom (@sleepy_homo) March 1, 2022

jade’s jesy reference on drag race omg she’s a legend — scott ⴵ (@b14ckwid0w) March 2, 2022

Jade making a Jesy joke I yelled 😭 #DragRace — æ (@andrewjameszz) March 1, 2022

NOT THE LEAVING THE GROUP COMMENT JADE THE SHADE 💀 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/8R54AYrEKF — cameron (@camruined) March 1, 2022

MY JAW FLEW TO THE FLOOR WHEN SHE SAID “theres an ugly rumour that one of thems leaving the group tonight” — jades_cake (@hoeychloe3) March 1, 2022

Jade recorded her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World in March 2021, three months after Jesy announced she was leaving Little Mix.

While all parties initially maintained that Jesy’s exit from Little Mix was amicable, this appeared to have changed somewhat by the end of last year.

Little Mix in 2019 David M. Benett via Getty Images

After reports claimed Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade had all unfollowed Jesy on social media around the time of the controversy, unverified leaked DMs from Leigh-Anne to a TikTok user suggested that Jesy had, in fact, had blocked them.

The alleged messages were not verified, and Leigh-Anne did not comment on the matter publicly. However, the subject did end up forming a major part of the conversation during an ill-fated Instagram live-stream Jesy did with Nicki Minaj, in which the rapper branded Leigh-Anne a “fucking clown” and accused her of being “jealous” of Jesy.

Jesy Nelson backstage at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball last year Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Since then, Jesy has admitted she and the group are no longer speaking, insisting to Graham Norton: “It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side.”