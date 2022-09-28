Alex Scott has opened up about her past relationship with fellow former Lionesses star Kelly Smith.

The former Arsenal star details her relationship with Kelly in her new book, How (Not) To Be Strong, describing her former teammate as her “first love”.

Speaking during her An Evening With Alex Scott event to promote the autobiography in London, the sports presenter admitted that she wasn’t sure whether to include details of the relationship in her book.

Alex Scott poses during an Evening With Alex Scott event to celebrate the release of her new book How (Not) To Be Strong on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Kate Green via Getty Images

“I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter,” Alex said at the event (as reported by The Mirror).

“But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there. And for me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

“And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.

“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

Alex Scott and Kelly Smith of England at the FIFA Women's World Cup on June 27, 2011 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Alex Livesey - FIFA via Getty Images

Kelly and Alex met when they both played for Arsenal in 2005.

In 2009 they moved to America where they both signed with the Boston Breakers before they moved back to the UK three years later to join the Women’s GB football team at the Olympics in London.

Kelly has since gone on to marry management consultant DeAnna Dobosz, with whom she shares two children.

HuffPost UK has contacted reps for Alex and Kelly for comment.

Kelly Smith and Alex Scott pictured during the Women's Football Strategy Launch at Wembley Stadium on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Matt Lewis - The FA via Getty Images

In an interview with The Times over the weekend, Alex said she was single but ready to find love again.

“I’ve been single for a while now, and I think that’s because I needed to be,” she told the newspaper.

“There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy. I understand myself more now.”