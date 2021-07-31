Alex Scott has said she is proud of her accent after a former House Of Lords member criticised the way she speaks while presenting the Olympics. The broadcaster and former footballer issued a classy response after Lord Digby Jones claimed that she “spoils” the BBC’s coverage with her “inability to pronounce her ’g’s at the end of a word”. In response to his tweets, Alex said her accent shows her “journey and grit.”

She tweeted: “I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.” Alex continued: “A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. “Keep striving, keep shining & don’t change for anyone.”

https://t.co/EObv88MVS0 — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 30, 2021

She added: “Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going. See you tomorrow.. live on BBC baby.”

Lord Jones had tweeted: “Enough! I can’t stand it anymore! Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ’g’s at the end of a word. “Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin. “She’s hot on the heels of Beth Rigby at Sky the Home Secretary for God’s sake! Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons? “I fear that it may be aped by youngsters along the lines of the use of the moronic interrogative originally caused by “Neighbours”; on behalf of the English Language…..Help!”

Alex was supported in her response by a number of public figures, including the Major of London, Sadiq Khan. He tweeted: “From a proud sarf Londoner to a proud East Londoner: well said @AlexScott. Our diversity is our strength.” He added on his professional account: “Never stop being you, Alex. You’ve broken down barriers for young Londoners.”

From a proud sarf Londoner to a proud East Londoner: well said @AlexScott 👏🏾



Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby responded to Alex in agreement, adding: “Keep doin’ what you do so brilliantly.” Piers Morgan also branded Lord Jones “insufferably pompous and patronising”. ″@AlexScott is a working class East London girl who’s risen to the top of two professions through hard graft & talent. She’s winnin’ in life and with this snobbish attitude, you’re losin’,” he tweeted.

