Alex Scott has voiced her excitement after being announced as the first ever permanent female presenter of the BBC’s Football Focus.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Alex would be taking over the job from departing host Dan Walker, who is stepping down after 12 years.

She wrote about the news in a column for BBC Sport, stating: “When I was a kid, I would never have watched television and thought someone like me could be presenting a programme like Football Focus.

“For the BBC to trust me with this role and allow me to be my true, authentic self means a lot.”