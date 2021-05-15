Piers Morgan has announced he’s set to interview Labour leader Keir Starmer as part of a special episode of his ITV talk show Life Stories.

The hour-long interview is set to be filmed next month, and will cover the leader of the opposition’s childhood and career in law, as well as the past year of leading the Labour party in lockdown.

Following the announcement, Piers said: “It’s very unusual for party political leaders to submit themselves to such lengthy personal interviews and I am delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to talk to me about his fascinating life.

“It promises to be a memorable and very revealing Life Stories show.”