Piers Morgan Attempts To Give Alistair Campbell Advice After He Lands Good Morning Britain Role

Piers Morgan has tried to give Alistair Campbell advice after the former Labour spin doctor landed a role on Good Morning Britain. On Thursday, it was announced Alistair would be sitting in Piers’ old seat on the ITV breakfast show as a guest presenter next month, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. He later posted pictures of himself rehearsing in the GMB studio insisting he was “not the new Piers Morgan”, which was retweeted by the show’s official Twitter account with the caption: “Welcome to the team! We can’t wait for some fiery debates, don’t hold back.”

So weird to be wearing suit and tie. Been in at @GMB checking the presenter chair and seeing if I can cope with the tech! And no I am NOT the new @piersmorgan BUT I will be presenting alongside @susannareid100 May 10-12 thru Mental Health Awareness Week. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yWtXisypcM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 29, 2021

Piers, who left GMB in March following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle live on air, then commented: “I’d hold back.”

Shutterstock/ITV Piers Morgan on what would prove to be his penultimate episode of Good Morning Britain in March

Meanwhile, Alistair has said he is “flattered to be asked” to co-host GMB, and “delighted that my stint will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week as Good Morning Britain has always championed good mental health”. He added: “I am also looking forward to getting stuck into the big political and social issues at such an important and difficult time for the country, as well as brushing up my knowledge on some of the subjects that will take me out of my comfort zone. “I must admit I am slightly dreading - make that totally dreading - getting out of bed in the middle of the night to get ready to present the show. But I am really looking forward to it.”

Claire Doherty via Getty Images Alistair Campbell