Piers Morgan Claims Sarah Ferguson Sent Message Of Support After Good Morning Britain Exit

Piers Morgan has claimed Sarah Ferguson sent him a message of support following his exit from Good Morning Britain.
The presenter left the ITV breakfast show last month, following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle live on air after her US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In his latest column for the Daily Mail, Piers claimed to have received a text from the Duchess Of York.
He said that “not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled” to see him depart GMB, revealing Fergie’s message apparently said: “People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour. Get back out there!”
Piers, who has been friends with the Duchess Of York for many years, then added: “Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… Morgy And Fergie In The Morning, anyone?”
Sarah Ferguson’s representatives declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Piers departed GMB after nearly six years, after he cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation during her interview that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
Ofcom later confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after over 40,000 complaints were made – a figure that has since grown to over 57,000, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.
It was reported the Duchess also complained to both ITV and Ofcom over Piers’ remarks.
Just hours before Piers’ exit, he also made headlines when he stormed off the GMB set during a row about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford – something Piers later admitted he regretted doing.