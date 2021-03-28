Piers Morgan has revealed that Susanna Reid called him to apologise for the “chilly” statement she delivered on Good Morning Britain the day after he quit the ITV show.
A stony-faced Susanna addressed Piers’ departure from GMB the morning after he quit, telling viewers “it is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Piers recalls watching his ‘TV wife’ deliver the opening speech on the show, writing: “Jeez, even my real ex-wife talks more fondly about me than that.”
Piers says that Susanna eventually rang him for “a long clear-the-air chat” to apologise for “the tone of her chilly goodbye”.
“It was a good conversation,” Piers writes. “And we agreed that when the dust settles, we’ll have a long lunch to celebrate five extraordinary years.”
Piers claims that Susanna, who hasn’t drunk alcohol for two years, would be breaking her sober spell for the occasion.
“I’ll definitely need to get drunk after this,” she apparently told him.
In the same article, Piers also admits he regrets storming off the set of Good Morning Britain on the day he quit the show following an on-air clash with co-host Alex Beresford.
Recalling the incident, Piers writes: “Realising I might say something I’d regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down.
“I didn’t hear any more of his diatribe, as I was out the door and heading for my dressing room.
“I knew it wasn’t a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn’t have done it.
“But in the heat of the moment, in my rather strained state of mind, this seemed the less worse option.”