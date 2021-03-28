'Shows go on and so on we go.'



'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Piers recalls watching his ‘TV wife’ deliver the opening speech on the show, writing: “Jeez, even my real ex-wife talks more fondly about me than that.” Piers says that Susanna eventually rang him for “a long clear-the-air chat” to apologise for “the tone of her chilly goodbye”. “It was a good conversation,” Piers writes. “And we agreed that when the dust settles, we’ll have a long lunch to celebrate five extraordinary years.” Piers claims that Susanna, who hasn’t drunk alcohol for two years, would be breaking her sober spell for the occasion. “I’ll definitely need to get drunk after this,” she apparently told him.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid