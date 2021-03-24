Piers Morgan Returns To Good Morning Britain Studios For Office Clear Out

Piers Morgan has returned to the Good Morning Britain studios to clear out his office, following his sudden departure earlier this month.
The presenter left the ITV breakfast show on 9 March, following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle live on air after her US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
On Wednesday, he returned to GMB’s home at Television Centre in west London to collect his belongings – but stopped short of taking a cardboard cut-out of his former co-host Susanna Reid with him.
Tweeting a picture of his boxes, he wrote: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home…)”
Susanna replied: “End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll.”
When one fan suggested she “deserved a medal for putting up with” Piers, Susanna added: “There are many occasions when we haven’t agreed. But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”
Piers departed GMB after nearly six years, after he cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation during her interview that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
Ofcom later confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after over 40,000 complaints were made – a figure that has since grown to over 57,000, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.
It was reported the Duchess also complained to both ITV and Ofcom over Piers’ remarks.
Just hours before Piers’ exit, he also made headlines when he stormed off set during a row about the Duchess with colleague Alex Beresford.
After leaving the programme, he doubled down on his remarks in a tweet, writing: “I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.
“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”
He also insisted his exit from GMB was “amicable” and that he and ITV bosses “agreed to disagree”.
Since then a number of names have been attached to his role, with rumoured replacements including existing GMB presenter Ben Shephard and Judge Rinder star Robert Rinder.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.