Piers Morgan Returns To Good Morning Britain Studios For Office Clear Out

Piers Morgan has returned to the Good Morning Britain studios to clear out his office, following his sudden departure earlier this month. The presenter left the ITV breakfast show on 9 March, following controversial comments he made about Meghan Markle live on air after her US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Wednesday, he returned to GMB’s home at Television Centre in west London to collect his belongings – but stopped short of taking a cardboard cut-out of his former co-host Susanna Reid with him.

Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home... 🤣) pic.twitter.com/MSQMeXA9zr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2021

Tweeting a picture of his boxes, he wrote: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home…)” Susanna replied: “End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll.” When one fan suggested she “deserved a medal for putting up with” Piers, Susanna added: “There are many occasions when we haven’t agreed. But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”

There are many occasions when we haven’t agreed. But @piersmorgan has also been supportive and generous with advice. It wouldn’t have worked otherwise. https://t.co/W2GLoOCdrM — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 24, 2021