Robert Rinder has admitted he has two big reservations about replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. The Judge Rinder star has become one of the names reportedly in the frame to join the ITV breakfast show after Piers’ sudden exit earlier this month. While he has admitted he finds the prospect of sitting alongside his friend, GMB co-presenter Susanna Reid, “very interesting”, Robert also says he’s concerned about the early starts and the prospect of online abuse.

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Robert Rinder and Piers Morgan Good Morning Britain in 2016

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday, Robert told the presenter: “The difficulty is ... first of all, I don’t know how you do it. You’ve managed to do it over the years and you’re not even in sympathetic lighting and you’ve managed to stay line-less. “Of course, you get up at six o’clock in the morning. If I got up at three o’clock in the morning and had to cross-examine some lying, idiot politician who is trying to tell me porkies I think there might be a nuclear-powered reaction. “As you know, I don’t do nonsense of any sort. But I think it would be a very interesting thing indeed.” He continued: “I’m not sure I could endure the wave of Twitter hate. “That being said, anybody on Twitter who has got residual energy to write mean things about anybody is not a happy human being.”