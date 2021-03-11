There’s set to be a new addition in the UK’s rolling news market later this year with the arrival of new station GB News. Announced in 2020, the upcoming network has been making headlines of its own in the last few days, amid speculation Piers Morgan could join the on-air team following his sudden departure from ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Here’s what you need to know about what could end up being the controversial presenter’s new broadcasting home...

GB News GB News is launching later in the year

What is GB News? GB News is a new 24-hour news channel which is launching later this year. Station bosses have said it will be geared towards the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard by their media”. Many media commentators have also suggested GB News could be UK’s answer to conservative US broadcaster Fox News – something those in charge have denied. Despite claims it will be right-leaning, chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos has said it will be “committed to impartial journalism”.

Getty Andrew Neil is the chairman of GB News

Setting out the station’s agenda in a Sunday Express piece, GB News’ chairman, former BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil, said: “I believe the direction of news debate in Britain is increasingly woke and out of touch with the majority of its people. I believe our national conversation has become too metropolitan, too southern and too middle-class. “Some journalists and commentators seem too confident that their liberal-left assumptions must surely be shared by every sensible person in the land. “But many of those same sensible people are fed up. They feel left out and unheard. “There’s a restlessness, a sense that they’re being talked down to; that much of the media no longer reflects their values or shares their concerns. “GB News is aimed squarely at those people.” Who is involved with GB News? GB News has been founded by media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider and will be chaired by Neil, who will also host a primetime slot on the channel. In January 2021, GB News announced plans to hire 120 journalists and 20 support staff, with a job advert stating recruiters were looking for “disruptors and innovators”. “We are serious about changing things, so only apply if you genuinely want to make a difference and reflect the stories and issues that really matter to the people of the UK,” it said, adding that it does “not want to make traditional news or follow what everyone else is doing”. Days later, it was announced The Sun’s former showbiz columnist and executive editor Dan Wootton had joined the station’s on-air team, after also vacating his role on News UK’s talkRadio. He said: “I feel passionately about GB News’ bold vision to bring a fresh approach to television news and debate that embraces all voices and opinions across Britain.”

Getty Dan Wootton

Other recruits so far include journalist and political commentator Inaya Folarin Iman, former Brexit Party member Alexandra Phillips, former Apprentice contestant Michelle Dewberry, Reach’s group head of video Rebecca Hutson and ITN’s former head of field operations Lucy O’Brien. There has also been speculation LBC’s Nick Ferrari and talkRadio’s Julia Hartley-Brewer could also join the station’s on-air team, not to mention a certain former Good Morning Britain host. Speaking of which... Will Piers Morgan join GB News? After it was announced that Piers Morgan had permanently left his position on Good Morning Britain following a backlash over comments he made about Meghan Markle after her US TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, there was immediate speculation about whether he’d join GB News. Andrew Neil has since said he’d be “delighted” to discuss a role at the channel with Piers.

Getty Piers Morgan and Andrew Neil