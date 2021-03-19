Judge Rinder Has A Stark Warning For MPs Amid Good Morning Britain Replacement Rumours

Robert Rinder has issued a stark warning to MPs, amid reports he could be about to take over from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. Since Piers’ exit from the breakfast TV show last week, Robert – best known as Judge Rinder in the ITV series of the same name – has been hotly tipped to join his close friend Susanna Reid on GMB. In the past year, Piers had a reputation for his no-nonsense approach when interviewing government ministers, particularly about the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to The Sun, Robert vowed that if he were to take over, MPs definitely shouldn’t expect him to take it any easier on them than his predecessor.

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Robert Rinder on GMB in 2019

“Piers has been on that show for a few years,” he explained. “I think the politicians and people that whinge about the world that come on that programme to be cross-examined will consider Piers Morgan to be a birthday present. “If I was on it, that’s all I’m saying, no other comment.” The Sun has reported that GMB bosses will be trialing new stand-in presenters in the coming weeks, including Robert and BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire.

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Piers Morgan

Last week, ITV faced pressure to reprimand Piers after he cast doubt on recent comments made by the Duchess of Sussex about her mental health. During a live broadcast on 8 March, Piers and co-host Susanna were shown a clip of Meghan telling Oprah Winfrey she’d experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family. Meghan said in the footage: “I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’d never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” Reacting to the clip live on air, Piers said he “[doesn’t] believe a word [Meghan] says”, adding: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family, I think, is contemptible.”