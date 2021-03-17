Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer cut short an interview on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain after taking offence to an on-screen strap line about her. The actor was being interviewed by Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on the ITV breakfast show when she noticed producers had flashed up a graphic reading “Patsy Palmer: Addict to wellness guru”. Patsy was speaking from her home in Malibu via video link, with Susanna asking about her life out in the US as her opening question. However, Patsy said she was going to do “a real Piers Morgan” and walk out of the interview, explaining she was “not OK” with the show’s choice of description about her.

“You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen,” she said. “So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.” As Susanna and Ben tried to apologise, she continued: “My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it. “I don’t really want to talk to you,” she said, as she pulled down the lid of her laptop.