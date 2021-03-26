Alex Beresford made a welcome return to the Good Morning Britain desk on Friday, more than two weeks after his heated debate with former colleague Piers Morgan. Kate Garraway welcomed Alex back to co-hosting duties, a week on from his return to presenting the weather on the ITV morning show. She showed her support for her co-host, hinting at his clash with Piers as she talked about “tumultuous times”.

ITVITV/Shutterstock Alex Beresford and Kate Garraway

Kate told him: “And you’ve had tumultuous times as well Alex, it’s lovely to have you here, it very much is” Alex replied: “It’s good to be back.” GMB viewers were also pleased to see Alex back behind the presenting desk…

Alex Beresford is proving to be a better presenter than Piers Morgan even with little experience-Great to see. — V💋 (@CallherVic) March 26, 2021

ALEX BERESFORD AND KATE GARRAWAY PRESENTING GMB TODAY IS A GOOD DAY — kiki ☾ (@katzenjammcrs) March 26, 2021

Never knew Alex Beresford was such a good presenter. They need to keep him as one of the main presenters! — General Stuff (@GeneralStuff6) March 26, 2021

Alex beresford much better than susanna reid on gmtv.. 😊 👍 — Joe Carroll↙️ (@JoeCufflinks) March 26, 2021

I love Alex Beresford https://t.co/k8yvwRNKHj — Kerry Keys (@downfrom_london) March 26, 2021

Nice to see Alex Beresford presenting Good morning on a Friday — Karl ™ (@KPhillips_89) March 26, 2021

im living for Alex Beresford on my tv screen this morning 🙌 #GMB — sel (@selinajayne84) March 26, 2021