Alex Beresford made a welcome return to the Good Morning Britain desk on Friday, more than two weeks after his heated debate with former colleague Piers Morgan.
Kate Garraway welcomed Alex back to co-hosting duties, a week on from his return to presenting the weather on the ITV morning show.
She showed her support for her co-host, hinting at his clash with Piers as she talked about “tumultuous times”.
Kate told him: “And you’ve had tumultuous times as well Alex, it’s lovely to have you here, it very much is”
Alex replied: “It’s good to be back.”
GMB viewers were also pleased to see Alex back behind the presenting desk…
Earlier this month, Piers stormed off the Good Morning Britain set after clashing with Alex during a heated discussion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.
Alex branded Piers “pathetic” and called out his “diabolical behaviour” as he dramatically walked off the show.
After Alex pointed out Piers’ past friendship with Meghan – and the fact she had subsequently “cut him off” – it all proved a bit too much for the host.
Following the heated debate, Alex tweeted: “I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do.
“It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable.”
Piers subsequently quit the morning show, which Alex admitted he didn’t want him to do.
Alex said at the time: “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen. Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well.”
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am.