Phillip Schofield Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade Piers Morgan's Way Live On This Morning

Phillip Schofield couldn’t resist a dig at his former ITV daytime colleague Piers Morgan when the Good Morning Britain star came up in the conversation live on This Morning.

During a segment on showbiz headlines in Tuesday’s show, Phillip discussed Demi Lovato’s recent comments about a frozen yoghurt shop she paid a visit to in LA, after which she claimed she felt triggered by the amount of “diet foods” on sale as someone who is in recovery for an eating disorder.

The shop in question has since said the items she was referring to were actually for people with food allergies and other dietary requirements, with Piers giving his take in his latest column for the Mail Online, branding the Sorry Not Sorry singer “repulsively arrogant”.