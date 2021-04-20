Phillip Schofield Throws Some Not-So-Subtle Shade Piers Morgan's Way Live On This Morning

Phillip Schofield couldn’t resist a dig at his former ITV daytime colleague Piers Morgan when the Good Morning Britain star came up in the conversation live on This Morning.
During a segment on showbiz headlines in Tuesday’s show, Phillip discussed Demi Lovato’s recent comments about a frozen yoghurt shop she paid a visit to in LA, after which she claimed she felt triggered by the amount of “diet foods” on sale as someone who is in recovery for an eating disorder.
The shop in question has since said the items she was referring to were actually for people with food allergies and other dietary requirements, with Piers giving his take in his latest column for the Mail Online, branding the Sorry Not Sorry singer “repulsively arrogant”.
At the end of the discussion on This Morning, Phillip said as an aside: “Well, we know that Piers Morgan weighed in, so it must be serious.”
As co-host Rochelle Humes laughed on, the presenter added: “He’s got a lot of time on his hands at the moment, to write about yoghurt.”
Phillip was, of course, referring to Piers’ much-publicised exit from GMB, which came after his comments about Meghan Markle sparked a record number of Ofcom complaints and led the media regulator to investigate the ITV daytime show.
The day of Piers’ exit, he had walked off the set of GMB when weather presenter Alex Beresford challenged him on his views.
This moment also prompted an on-air dig from Schofe, who began that day’s broadcast by telling Holly Willoughby: “Careful what you say today. I may get up and I may storm off! I might get up and go! What a morning, eh?”
