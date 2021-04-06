Piers Morgan Hits Back At Claims Of 'Personal Vendetta' Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Piers has reflected on the walk-off in his first TV interview since his GMB exit, with the Tucker Carlson Today programme on the Fox Nation streaming service. Dismissing Alex’s credentials, Piers told the host: “He is the stand in weather guy, he’s not a journalist, he’s someone I’ve helped in his career like he has asked me to. “He sent me a private message in which he expressed some concern about what he felt I wasn’t really understanding about where Meghan Markle was coming from as a biracial woman. “He is himself a biracial man so he wanted to explain so I said come on air, let’s have the conversation.”

MWE via Getty Images Piers Morgan speaking to journalists outside his home the morning after leaving Good Morning Britain

Piers continued: “But the moment he came on air, he came with a pretty premeditated attack on me on a pretty personal level and frankly I just wasn’t going to have it. “I walked off... I was quite angry in the moment, he claimed that I have a personal vendetta against Meghan Markle, which I don’t.” HuffPost UK has contacted Alex Beresford’s representatives for comment. Since his confrontation with Piers last month, Alex said he has been “forced to step away” from social media, after being subjected to “relentless” racist abuse.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Alex Beresford pictured in 2018