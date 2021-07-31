Slaps, Snaps And Mishaps: 23 WTF Moments From The Tokyo Olympics’ Eventful First Week

After waiting longer than expected for the
2020 Tokyo Olympics to kick off, they have most definitely been worth the wait ( whatever Piers Morgan claims), serving up some truly memorable moments in the first week.
As well as all of the incredible sporting achievements, there have been
celebrations to end all celebrations, seriously painful mishaps, naughty sweary TV interviews and lots and lots of laughs.
Here are the most jaw-dropping moments you might have missed from week one of the Tokyo Games...
And the award for Most Enthusiastic Celebration goes to Tom Dean’s family and friends... Although Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui’s nearest and dearest gave them a good run for their money... As did US gymnast Sunisa Lee’s family and friends... The moment Tom Daley and Matty Lee discovered they’d topped the leaderboard was TV gold... As was the reaction of Tom’s husband, Dustin Lance Black... The entire state of Alaska came out to cheer on swimmer Lydia Jacoby... And this beats a pat on the back... But Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall’s wild celebration takes the gold... As well as all the joy, there was also a lot pain... As warm-ups go, this is quite something (*German judoka Martyna Trajdos later defended her coach, saying: “This is what I asked my coach to do so please don’t blame him. I need this before my fights to be awake.”) Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. What’s that sound? Oh just men everywhere wincing... Boxer Youness Baalla wasn’t whispering sweet nothings into the ear of his opponent David Nyika... And things didn’t always go quite to plan... ...like when the camera boat ended up causing a false start in the men’s triathlon Or when Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira’s surfboard snapped in half...
Ryan Pierse via Getty Images And he still went on to win gold...
Ryan Pierse via Getty Images And you can always rely on live TV for some classic moments... ...Like Adam Peaty dropping the F-bomb, not once, but twice after he won gold Aussie swimmer Kaylee McKeown got in on the sweary act too ‘Third leg’ is never not going to be funny. Just ask Tom Dean and Matthew Richards Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan proves that the story about there being ‘anti-sex’ beds in the Olympic village is “fake news”... Argentinian fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice might have lost out on an Olympic medal, but she gained a (very public) marriage proposal from her longtime coach and partner...
Twitter Argentine fencer María Belén Pérez Maurice received a surprise wedding proposal from her coach and life partner in the middle of an interview. Clare Balding? Never heard of her. Whoever created this can take the rest of the Olympics off
And finally, is there no end to Tom Daley’s talents?