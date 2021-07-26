The Funniest Tweets From The Opening Weekend Of The Tokyo Olympics

We might only be a few days in, but the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have already served up plenty of truly memorable moments. From a certain Australian swimming coach getting just a little excited and a frankly terrifying basketball robot. Twitter, as ever, had a lot of thoughts... Tom Daley finally got his gold medal, much to the delight of this fan

...and Tom’s husband, Dustin Lance Black

But not everyone was tuned in...

So when Tom Daley won his gold medal live on the BBC, I now realise I was instead listening to Julian Knight MP, live on the BBC, having a very tedious row about the BBC not managing to broadcast live coverage of British medal victories. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 26, 2021

Aussie swimming coach Dean Boxall celebrating Ariarne Titmus winning gold was all kinds of iconic

It’s not the quantity of spectators. It’s the quality…



I hope you all have someone who cheers for you like this guy does #OlympicGames#olympicspirithttps://t.co/ojnQpf01L8 — Emma Husar (@emma_husar) July 26, 2021

Spare a thought for the Japanese official in the background who’s read a 400-page Covid compliance manual that contained precisely no detail of how to deal with this

pic.twitter.com/2caZBscuzL — The Shovel (@TheShovel) July 26, 2021

The wifes reaction when she sees my towel hung up and not on the floor #Olympics#Swimmingpic.twitter.com/mK27Xp1CdY — Steve McGuinness (@SteveMcG23) July 26, 2021

to the rest of the world watching this thinking all australians are this crazy… youre absolutely right. #Olympicspic.twitter.com/BysCgGxg8z — Preston (@rosariotwelve) July 26, 2021

Adam Peaty’s dad admitting to Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast that he watched his son’s gold medal-winning victory on a different channel was a mood

Imagine getting interviewed by @mrdanwalker on the BBC and admitting that you watched your son win a gold medal at the #Olympics on Eurosport. Peaty’s dad not giving two shits 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdFYrNRaCr — Callum Rowe (@callumrowe_) July 26, 2021

Skateboarding made its Olympics debut, something US bronze medalist Jagger Eaton was super-chill about...

Jagger Eaton competing in the #Olympics with AirPods in his ears is such a vibe. #Tokyo2020#TeamUSApic.twitter.com/fvxPASwPQu — Lauren (@iamtheweaver) July 25, 2021

Jagger Eaton deserves the gold medal just for keeping his airpods in for the whole run. #Olympics — LysanderKid (@LysanderKid) July 24, 2021

I want Jagger Eaton’s playlist pic.twitter.com/8V2aWrZxZH — Tess (@tessohbee) July 25, 2021

us olympic medalist jagger eaton awkwardly picking up his fallen airpod is something i relate to on an emotional level pic.twitter.com/4JJwbiAjFa — Ellie Grimm (@ellisongrimm) July 25, 2021

Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered this wince-inducing moment...

This clip does NOT do justice the just absolutely cartoonish sound effect that occured when he slammed there lol pic.twitter.com/B768T9xcrJ — Joel Nixon (@GoodMorningJoel) July 25, 2021

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal of the Philippines also lost her footing, but took it like a pro...

The sheer talent on display from the teenage competitors left many of us questioning ourselves...

Two 13 year olds : Nishiya Momiji takes the gold women's street #skateboarding and Rayssa Leal takes the silver. Wow I feel so inadequate 😂😂 #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/d7kbqvKA5R — Hunter (@hunter_mufc) July 26, 2021

Yeah, we’d be taking selfies if we’d just won gold in the archery too...

That basketball robot wasn’t a slam dunk with everyone...

A basketball robot. For your terror. https://t.co/4sMzlQo0Vv — Soft butch egg (@faye_film) July 25, 2021

a robot that can throw a basketball at about 200-300mph. 🧍🏾‍♂️

wtf can’t yall be simple and stop inventing things 😭 https://t.co/QQidDT2PHW — . (@gazthemenace) July 26, 2021

The robot basketball player at the Tokyo Olympics was better than the entirety of Space Jam 2. And had more to do with basketball. And, arguably, space. — Stefan Green (@EternalCharax) July 26, 2021

The basketball robot needs a roster spot on team USA with how we are playing. — Daniel Harrod (@hornets6harrod) July 25, 2021

And finally, Susan Boyle featuring in the opening ceremony is the gift nobody saw coming...