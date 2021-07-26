The Funniest Tweets From The Opening Weekend Of The Tokyo Olympics

We might only be a few days in, but the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have already served up plenty of truly memorable moments.
From a certain Australian swimming coach getting just a little excited and a frankly terrifying basketball robot.
Twitter, as ever, had a lot of thoughts...
Tom Daley finally got his gold medal, much to the delight of this fan
...and Tom’s husband, Dustin Lance Black
But not everyone was tuned in...
Aussie swimming coach Dean Boxall celebrating Ariarne Titmus winning gold was all kinds of iconic
Adam Peaty’s dad admitting to Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast that he watched his son’s gold medal-winning victory on a different channel was a mood
Skateboarding made its Olympics debut, something US bronze medalist Jagger Eaton was super-chill about...
Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered this wince-inducing moment...
Skateboarder Margielyn Didal of the Philippines also lost her footing, but took it like a pro...
The sheer talent on display from the teenage competitors left many of us questioning ourselves...
Yeah, we’d be taking selfies if we’d just won gold in the archery too...
That basketball robot wasn’t a slam dunk with everyone...
And finally, Susan Boyle featuring in the opening ceremony is the gift nobody saw coming...