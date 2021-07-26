After winning Britain’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, swimmer Adam Peaty can be forgiven for dropping not one, but two F-bombs live on the BBC.

The swimmer was the favourite going into the 100-metre breaststroke final on Sunday and didn’t disappoint after he posted the fifth-fastest time in history to become the first British swimmer to ever defend their Olympic title.

Speaking to the BBC, seconds after after his triumph in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, Adam turned the air blue.