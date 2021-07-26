The Moment Tom Daley And Matty Lee Discover They’ve Won The Diving Is TV (And Olympic) Gold

The pair were overcome with emotion after they topped the leaderboard, beating China’s Yuan Cao and Alsen Chen in the event on Monday morning.

Tom Daley has finally achieved his Olympic dream of winning a gold medal after he and his diving partner Matty Lee triumphed in the men’s synchronised 10-metre diving competition in Tokyo.

The moment Tom Daley and Matty Lee realised they had won Olympic gold! 🥇🇬🇧 https://t.co/QL917cmMqO #bbcolympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UKbWnG4ZOe

Prior to the Tokyo Games, Tom said he wanted to continue diving until he won an Olympic gold. He can now add that to the bronze medals he won at the last two Olympics.

He’s now the first British diver ever to win three Olympic medals.

Tom and Matty weren’t the only ones overcome with emotion at their win. Tom’s husband, Dustin Lance Black tweeted that there were “so so many tears”.