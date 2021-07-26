Gary Lineker Speaks For All Of Us After Piers Morgan Claims ‘No One Cares’ About The Tokyo Olympics

We know Piers Morgan has just had Covid, but does he really have to be such a Debbie Downer about the Olympics?

Gary Lineker certainly doesn’t think so.

The former professional footballer and BBC Sport presenter defended the Tokyo Games after Piers claimed that “nobody cares” about them.

On Sunday, the former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted: “Nobody cares about these Covid-ravaged Olympics.

“I feel incredibly sorry for all the athletes still trying to live their Olympic dream, but that is the harsh reality. And the great champions like @adam_peaty know it.

“It should have been either further postponed or cancelled.”