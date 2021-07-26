Tom Daley Sends Inspiring Message To LGBTQ+ Community After Olympic Gold Win

Tom Daley has sent an inspiring message to the LGBTQ+ community after his Olympic gold medal win. The British diver and his competition partner Matty Lee triumphed in the men’s synchronised 10-metre diving event at the Tokyo games on Monday. After four Olympics and two previous bronze medals, it marked 27-year-old Tom’s first gold at the games.

Clive Rose via Getty Images Tom Daley poses with his gold medal after the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Speaking during a press conference after his and Matty’s win, Tom said he felt empowered to say he was a gay man who is now an Olympic champion.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”



Addressing the fact the 2020 event features more openly LGBTQ+ athletes than any other previous games, Tom said: “I came out in December 2013 and when I was younger, I always felt like the one who was alone and different and didn’t fit in and there was something about me that was never going to be as good as society wanted me to be. “I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything. There is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you.” He continued: “I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that. “When I was younger, I thought I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was and to be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.” Tom’s words were hailed as inspirational and powerful as people shared his comments on social media...

Visibility matters - even more so on a stage where it's illegal to be yourself in some of the other countries entering. 🏳️‍🌈



He’s a fantastic athlete *and* a great role model for the LGBT community.



What a powerful message to a global audience. I hope that these words reach every single young LGBT person who is feeling alone, unworthy or unloved 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



