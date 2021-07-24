Piers Morgan Reveals He Caught Coronavirus Watching Euros Final At Wembley

Piers Morgan has revealed he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The journalist and television presenter told the Mail on Sunday he contracted Covid despite being double vaccinated.

In a post on Twitter, he said it has been “a long ten days”.

He added: “Yes, it’s certainly been one of the more interesting (and unnerving…) experiences of my life, but it gave my a new perspective on covid, vaccines & where we are.”