Joan Collins Perfectly Shuts Down Piers Morgan When Quizzed About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Joan Collins opened up to Piers Morgan on her life and career on the latest episode of Life Stories on Sunday evening, but the actor refused to share her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 88-year-old star swerved talking about the royal couple during the interview, perfectly shutting Piers down when he pressed her on the subject.

“What do you make of what’s going on with the British Royal family now with Meghan and Harry – the feud with William and Charles,” Piers asked.

Joan replied: “My lips are sealed on that subject.

“Just don’t want to go national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry because look what happened to you.”

An amused Piers replied: “Exactly.”