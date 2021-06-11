Andrew Neil Admits GB News Talks With Piers Morgan Have Stalled Over One Main Issue

While Andrew Neil has made no secret of his hopes to snag Piers Morgan for GB News, he’s admitted the deal is looking less and less likely, as they can’t seem to agree over pay.

Andrew’s latest venture GB News launches this weekend, and is supposedly geared towards “the vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard by their media”.

Following Piers’ controversial exit from Good Morning Britain earlier in the year, Andrew spoke openly about hoping to get the divisive presenter a role on GB News, but in a new interview with the Evening Standard, he revealed that money was proving to be an issue.

“It would be nice to have him,” the former BBC presenter explained. “But he’s got his own idea of what he is worth and we have a slightly different idea of what he’s worth.”