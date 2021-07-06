BBC stars Gary Lineker and Dan Walker have defended British tennis player Emma Raducanu after Piers Morgan accused her of not being able to handle the pressure of Wimbledon. The 18-year-old tennis star appeared to suffer stomach cramps and be hyperventilating before pulling out of Monday’s match against Ajla Tomljanovic in the annual tournament. BBC commentator John McEnroe came under fire for suggesting that Emma found playing in the last 16 of Wimbledon “a little too much”, with Piers taking to Twitter on Tuesday to defend the three-times mens Wimbledon champion.

Getty Gary Lineker, Dan Walker, Piers Morgan and Emma Raducanu

He tweeted: “McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was.”

Many Twitter users were quick to point out that Piers famously stormed off the GMB set earlier this year after seemingly being unable to handle the pressure of being in a heated debate about Meghan Markle with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Piers’ rival, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, was also quick to point out the hypocrisy of his comments. “How would you have judged her if she’d stormed off in a big huff?” Dan asked in a tweet.

Piers responded: “Same way I judged you when you ‘quit’ Football Focus… oh wait, you were fired weren’t you!” Dan’s BBC colleague, Gary Lineker, also chimed in, sharing a screenshot of the moment Piers stormed off the ITV breakfast show. “Happens to the best of us, even those that aren’t suffering from a possible injury or illness,” Gary teased.

