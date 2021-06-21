Piers Morgan's Son Mocks His GMB Walk-Out With Savage Father's Day Card

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at his dad’s expense as the pair celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend.
Spencer gifted his dad a card that poked fun at his infamous Good Morning Britain walk-off.
Prior to Piers’ exit from the ITV breakfast show earlier this year, he made headlines when he stormed off the set during a row about Meghan Markle with his colleague Alex Beresford.
The image of him marching across the studio has been turned into a greetings card for Father’s Day, with the caption: “Thanks for never walking out on me.”
Spencer posted a picture of himself with his dad holding the card, writing: “I’ve completely smashed the card to be fair.”
Piers left Good Morning Britain in March after he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
Ofcom later confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after receiving over 57,000 complaints, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.
While Piers has stood firm in his comments about the Duchess, he did admit he regretted his walk-off during the row with Alex.
“Realising I might say something I’d regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down,” he wrote for the Mail On Sunday.
“I knew it wasn’t a good look, the great snowflake-basher running away from confrontation. And on reflection, I shouldn’t have done it.
“But in the heat of the moment, in my rather strained state of mind, this seemed the less worse option.”
The presenter recently claimed he has been approached about a potential return to the ITV show by a third party.
Piers’ colleague Lorraine Kelly has also predicted he will be back on the show “in some shape or form”.