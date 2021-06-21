Piers Morgan's Son Mocks His GMB Walk-Out With Savage Father's Day Card

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at his dad’s expense as the pair celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend. Spencer gifted his dad a card that poked fun at his infamous Good Morning Britain walk-off. Prior to Piers’ exit from the ITV breakfast show earlier this year, he made headlines when he stormed off the set during a row about Meghan Markle with his colleague Alex Beresford.

